By Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra,(IPOB) has opened up on why its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is battling with his deputy, Uche Mefor. In a memo by the Head of Directorate of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, the group accused its deputy of insubordination, gross misconduct and indiscipline.

According to the memo, Mefor was instructed by Kanu to be attending Unit meetings of the group in United Kingdom as well paying monthly dues like every other members, but he disobeyed, giving the excuse that as the deputy, he is entitled to some privileges as Kanu.

As if that was not enough, the memo further explained, he sacked the National coordinator of IPOB in Uk, which the group has noted that he has no right to do even without informing Kanu.

Edoziem added that the UK coordinator was later sacked by Mefor but Kanu rejected his sack and rather asked him to serve the suspension pronounced on him by the deputy.

This singular act triggered the present rivalry between Mefor and his boss . He transferred the aggression on Kanu and other members of the group by writing to the British Home Office with the objective to ruin and nullify every asylum chances of IPOB asylum seekers in Uk.

The said letter written by Mefor according to Edoziem has made it impossible for IPOB members in UK to receive favourable hearing at the tribunals.

Besides flagrant disobedience , Edoziem said that Mefor on many occasions have confronted Kanu, thereby exhibiting gross misconduct and indiscipline .

Following these sins committed by Mefor, he has now been expelled as an IPOB member while his position according to Edoziem has been abolished by the leader of the group, Kanu.