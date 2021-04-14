From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the South East people to ignore the newly established security outfit by the five governors, insisting the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the duly formed outfit for the zone.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, also mocked the governors who, he said, hurriedly formed the outfit without personnel on ground.

He said their action is a mockery to Igbo following the style he said Amotekun was launched in the South West.

“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slave-masters. How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them.

“When Amotekun was formed it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy. When our leader floated ESN, the men were on ground. How then did South East governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind them that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.”