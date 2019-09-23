Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, foreclosed any plans of dialogue with governors of the South East, who they described as traitors.

It also indicated that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other members may storm New York, venue of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, if as they termed it, “the right conditions were put in place.”

IPOB said if it did not get the anticipated favourable condition, a later date would be slated and duly announced for the visit to the UN headquarters.

Director of Media and Publicity, Emmanuel Powerful, in an exclusive chat with Daily Sun, boasted that there will be no peace for South East governors, noting that they failed to utilise a window of opportunity that existed in the past but instead allegedly joined “their Fulani masters in the unwarranted, immoral and treacherous persecution of IPOB in return for empty promises of higher political office.”

He said the current pre-occupation of the group was the restoration of independent state of Biafra.

“IPOB’s primary focus is on the liberation of our land and enthronement of liberty for all oppressed people. South East governors are part of the problem and not the solution. Therefore, they will continue to be regarded as the traitors,” the spokesman said.

He also stated that they were mentally prepared for the present era of clampdown on their members and will endure everything until they prevailed.

He said the group was making adequate preparations for Kanu’s proposed confidential trip to Washington DC, saying that it would culminate in the diplomatic strangulation of Nigeria.

“Regarding the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, we have both direct and indirect representations for the forthcoming events in the US.

Our people are on the ground. If the right conditions which we are waiting for are put in place, our leader will personally lead our people; otherwise it would be on a later date which would be duly announced.

“The proposed confidential US trip by our leader to Washington DC is something we have been preparing for since June of this year.

“For us, that will be the culmination of our diplomatic offensive which is not happening in the Far East with our leader’s ongoing visit to Japan…

“Our trip to the United States is something the leadership of our movement is looking forward to with relish.

“Our approach will be better termed as a form of diplomatic strangulation of Nigeria.

Regardless of the vast resources available to the Nigerian Government, one thing is certain, IPOB will at the end, render Nigeria diplomatically irrelevant,” Powerful said.