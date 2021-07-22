From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There appears to be crisis in the management of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)-owned Radio Biafra as the group which recently announced Simon Ekpa as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor in the broadcasting station has sacked him for failing to sign the code of conduct governing operation of the media platform.

A statement by media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, accused Ekpa of not following laid down rules of operation in the broadcasting station and warned that it would not allow anybody, including Ekpa, to act arbitrarily, saying the group is well structured and adheres to principles.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the directive while in detention, but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles. Ekpa whom our leader gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra. Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra. We don’t understand why Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform who have since done the needful.”

Powerful expressed regret that Ekpa, who was favoured by their leader, saying: “IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence. Ekpa is a hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcasting via the platform.”

This decision to lay him off, Powerful explained, was not to ridicule or undermine him but to prove to all that due process cannot be compromised in IPOB.

