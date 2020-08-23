From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that no fewer than 21 of its members were mauled down and 47 others arrested, by joint security forces that stormed their meeting venue in Emene, Enugu on Sunday morning.

But the police said only four members of the group lost their lives.

A statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful vowed that the rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be “reciprocated” in due course.

IPOB wondered why the Nigerian Government would be killing unarmed Biafra campaigners when notorious Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists and other killer groups held parts of the country hostage while the security forces appeared helpless.

Part of the statement read: “We must warn and put the whole world on notice that Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are peaceful organization with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within shortest period.

“Today, the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation. It is unfortunate that security operatives murdered innocent members and carried their lifeless bodies to unknown locations. The security in the whole world must understand that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be construed as weakness on the part of IPOB.

“IPOB is a well-rooted movement committed fully on the pursuit for Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria. We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land. The efforts of the Nigeria Government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity.

“We are warning and asking Nigeria government and her security operatives to stop this atrocity immediately. Why have they refused to confront Fulani terrorists herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, Fulani bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country and busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?

“Those responsible for this barbaric killing in Enugu today must pay for their actions against IPOB at the appropriate time. It is laughable for DSS to be claiming that they lost 5 personnel in the hands of unarmed and Peaceful people. It is clear to all that IPOB doesn’t indulge or carry arm or involve with any object. IPOB is a peaceful movement and we must remain so till Biafra is totally achieved.”