From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)/Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) has described the establishment of Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as betrayal and sabotaging the norm of non-violent organization to Biafra struggle.

The group said that Eze Igbo gburugburu Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and it leader Chief Ralph Uwazuruike who started the struggle for Biafra independence vowed to be use non-violent means to achieve their aims.

The Head of Information of MASSOB-BIM in Anambra North Evang. Charles Igbokwe in a statement said that the creating of security outfit bearing weapon was deviating from the original norm by the founding fathers to shedding of blood.

He said that the Biafra struggle under Uwazuruike will remain peaceful and non-violent as admonished by Dim Ojukwu, stressing that the peaceful and non-violent approach remain the best way to actualize Biafra.

He said:”Whoever said that he love Biafra more than Ojukwu and Uwazuruike is a lier. It was very hard for Ojukwu to sign or support Uwazuruike when he brought out his non-violence programme of actualizing Biafra in 1999.

“Ojukwu said that he didn’t want any blood shed again until Chief Uwazuruike proved him beyond reasonable doubt that is capable and he would never deviate from non-violent to violence with promise.

“It was then that chief Uwazuruike registered to international communities and UN that Biafra will be with non-violent. Since then we have been following non-violent programme from MASSOB to BIM, from BIM to BIG and adheres to the guidelines from the international communities like UNPO.

“So, if anybody is a saboteur, Eastern security was a sabotage to the Biafra struggle. Any group or organization in the name of Biafra that carries weapon is not among us therefore they are not with us they are saboteurs”

The leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had recently launched a security network which he said was to combat kidnapping, herdsmen menace, bandits and other crimes in the South-East and parts of South-South zone.

He said that the essence of establishing the security network was to protect the people of the area since the governors of the areas have allegedly failed in protecting the lives and property of the people whom he claimed have their allegiance to the Northern leaders.

“We cannot watch our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters to be slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen terrorists who have the mandate of their leaders to eliminate us and take over our territory. We are determined to secure our territory from any attack” Kanu stated.