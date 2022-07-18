From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for the arrest of Adamu Bulkachuwa of Bauchi State, member of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on his recent comment on a national television programme, describing the South East as a home to criminals and rebels, deserved to be eliminated.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the lawmaker’s utterance as inciting and capable of attracting genocide to the zone.

“What else could be more inciting than such a reckless utterance by a supposed senator, Bulkachuwa, to say that South East is home to criminals, rebels and deserve to be eliminated?

“This statement, which he made while featuring on a live programme of a national television, is a call for genocide, and should not be swept under the carpet,” Powerful said.

Powerful, repeating the words of the lawmaker, said Bulkachuwa had the temerity to spew the following against the Igbo: “They’re just rebels, arsonists and criminals in short. So, what are we going to consider to even give them a chance to come and say their wish and let Nigeria tremble and bow before them and say okay, we’ve granted you your wish.

“Those insurgents in the South East, they’re all claiming they want their own country called Biafra, right? If that is the case, is it by killing people that they’ll get their country?

“They’ve tried it before; do they want us to go back to the same route? I don’t think so. But if they do, if that’s what they choose, has Nigeria got any choice?

“Will we just allow them, bow and say, ‘we’ll grant you your own wish?’ No. Nigerian government has to stand out, fight them and give them what they want.”

The group has, therefore, called on the international communities to hold Bulkachuwa responsible for any eventual genocidal action against the people of the South East.

“How come Bulkachuwa forget so easily that despite the insecurity in the South East, senseless killings and terror attacks are worse in his North East? Has he called for the death of the mass murderers in the North who have been killing both civilians and security operatives?

“Why is he so mischievous that he forgot that his Boko Haram kinsmen were killing Nigerians like fowls and asking for an Islamic caliphate yet Buhari was elected president both in 2015 and 2019?

“All terrorists maiming Nigerians, raping women and slaughtering people like fowls today are Fulani, yet nobody has called for the elimination of the Fulani. Why should Bulkachuwa call for death of the Igbo race and he is still walking around as if nothing happened?

“We want the Bulkachuwa and his Fulani kinsmen to understand that we know their game plan but are well ahead of them. We will expose all their secret agendas against Biafrans ahead of 2023 election. We are prepared to stop their wicked agenda.

“We just want the politically correct Igbo senators and other politicians to understand that their treachery is the reason the Fulani is insulting us. Again, Bulkachuwa should be held responsible should anything happens to Biafrans or the people of South East,” Powerful said.