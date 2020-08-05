Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an Igbo separatist group, has solicited the assistance of apex Igbo lobby group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for its deproscription.

The leadership of IPOB made the request today in Enugu when they visited Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executive Committee (NEC) at their monthly meeting.

Led by one of its principal officers, Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, IPOB said the visit was in continuation of the rapport reached with Ohanaeze at the Anambra State reconciliation meeting.

Madubugwu said that Chief Nnia Nwodo remained the undisputed leader of Ndigbo and expressed happiness with his fatherly disposition and fight for the Igbo in a country.

He noted that Ndigbo were highly marginalised notwithstanding their contribution to the building of the Nigerian nation.

Madubugwu reiterated that IPOB was not a terrorist organization, but was just being given a bad name to hang it.

According to him, most of the actions of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had been coloured by the information given to him which were sometimes distorted.

He assured that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was always available for discussions with Chief Nwodo on matters concerning the Igbo.

Nwodo in his response welcomed and reassured the IPOB leaders that he was always ready to accept his children back into the fold no matter their earlier recalcitrance.