The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the southern governors to partner with it to end insecurity in the zone.

IPOB speaking on the backdrop of the recent attacks at Nnewi south area of Anambra State , torching of the palace of another traditional ruler,the killing of 6 women at Owerriebieri as well as the razing of country home of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, professor George Obiozor and others has vowed to hunt down and name the sponsors of the insecurity in the zone.

Even as it denied involvement of the attacks it accused politicians of being behind the atrocities.

This is contained in a statement released by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in Owerri on Friday.

It reads “We wish to reiterate once again to Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom, that IPOB has to hands in the criminality and insecurity being perpetrated in Biafra territory by imported hoodlums, dissidents and wicked politicians. Those behind this barbarity are not IPOB members or ESN operatives.

“This atrocities are witnessed more in the region where politicians fighting themselves for selfish reasons.

“IPOB has been pursuing the freedom for the people of former Eastern region and Midwestern regions since 9 years without involving in any act of criminality but some people in their desperation to blackmail IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu, these dissidents and unfortunate people claiming they are working for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu emerged with their evil agenda and their emergence of these criminals has turned our region into a very dangerous situation because some unscrupulous politicians are behind and sponsoring them.

“We also condemn the numerus abductions, car snatching, raping and attacks on so many institutions in our land. We strongly condemn the recent attacks on Nnewi South LGA, the burning of the country home of Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Professor George Obiozor in Awo mmamma Imo State and the attack on the palace of HRH Igwe Anayo Obika of Ezinfite Nnewi South. Those behind these devilish acts will regret their actions.

“We are urging the Governors and other politicians to join hands with IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to stop the unnecessary waste of lives in our region and stop the R waste of lives in our territory because it might turn against you tomorrow.