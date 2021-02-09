From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) is presently soliciting for assistance from foreign countries to save its members from alleged secret plot of being eliminated by security forces in Nigeria.

The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that its members have been marked for killing, and cutrently hunted by the Nigeria security agents.

According to the statement, non of its members in and outside the country are spared as most of them who ran to other countries Powerful said are passing through traumatic and emotional stress as he added that most of them were being prevented to visit their homes and loved ones.

Powerdul continued “Till today, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS and other security agencies in Nigeria are still trailing IPOB Media Supervisor in Rivers State, Madam Obiageli Vivian Mboma (a. k. a Oby Mboma), who fled Nigeria since 2016.

“This Biafran activist could not attend her mother’s burial which held recently for fear of arrest by the Nigeria security agents. Madam Oby’s fate is common among thousands of other Biafran agitators who have today been made fugitives in theirs ancestral lands because the wicked security agencies in Nigeria have placed them on their wanted list.”

However, the group has commended European countries and other nations which provide refuge to many IPOB members and other Biafran agitators allegedly being hunted for elimination in Nigeria. “The God of Heavens will not leave them unrewarded for this humanitarian gesture. When Biafra is fully restored, we shall certainly reciprocate this goodwill.

“We therefore appeal to more countries of the world to please come to our rescue. Our members are facing serious persecution in Nigeria. Security agents keep trailing and hunting them . Some of them are langushing in various detention facilities across the country without trial.

” Instead of fighting terrorists, bandits, killer herdsmen, Boko Haram and ISWAP that are at the verge of taking over Nigeria, the Nigeria Government is only busy hunting down peaceful Biafran agitators.

“Our members are in serious danger in Nigeria. We appeal for global assistance so that the Nigeria Government will not succed in its evil agenda to decimate Biafra activists. We are peaceful people seeking the restoration of our beloved Biafran Republic. Our only crime to the Nigeria State is that we demand self determination which is our fundamental right.” Powerful stated.