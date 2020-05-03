Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has deployed palliatives to the people of Edo State to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, over 20 communities in the state benefitted from the kind gesture of IPOB.

The palliative, mostly food items, was carefully distributed to Igbanke, Auchi, Uromi, Ikpoba Okah and other communities.

Powerful hinted that the items distributed was the little contribution promised by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to ease the suffering of the people as they battle to contain the COVID-19.