From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has shifted the date of its sit-at-home in commemoration of Biafra fallen heroes earlier scheduled for May 30 to May 31.

The change in date, according to a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, is to allow Christians members to worship on Sunday, May 30, the rally was earlier fixed.

“This modification is following genuine observations about our earlier directive as many of our people observe Sundays as a day of worship.

“There will be partial observation of the Biafra Day on May 30. But there will be a total lockdown and sit-at-home on Monday, May 31.

“We, therefore, expect Biafrans, all over the world, to stay indoors on May 31 for the respect and honour of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme price for us to live.

“It is our right to remember them for defending the genocidal attacks on our people between 1967 and 1970 by Fulani jihadists supported by British government.

“Consequently, all commercial activities must be shut on May 31 through out the land of Biafra. There should be no vehicular movement on that day on Biafra roads. Transport companies must withdrawn from the road on that day.

“National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); National Associations of Road Transport Owners (NARTO); and others are expected to fully comply with this directive,” Powerful said.

In the same vein, Powerful ordered that artisans and traders must close shop on that day. Airports, seaports, banks and financial institutions, he said, should be shut in honour of our fallen heroes and heroines.

“Okada and tricycles organisations are also advised to withdraw from roads on that day. There shall be no social gatherings or events, including burials, weddings on that day from 6am to 6pm.

“Parents are advised not to send their children to school on that day as no one is expected to be seen outside. Full compliance is expected from all. Biafrans in diaspora are to hold peaceful rallies in their countries of abode,” Powerful said.