Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State police command has warned parents in the state not to allow their children to be used to foment trouble today as the country marks her 60th Independence anniversary.

The warning is coming at the backdrop of the Independence Day sit-it-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a release by the command police public relations officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, the state commissioner of police, Janet Agbede warned that police would not fold their hands and watch people being used to cause trouble in the state under whatever guise.

While assuring that police have put every measure in place to safe guard lives and property, Agbede advised people in the state to move about their businesses without fear of molestation and harassment.

Meanwhile, police in Abia have shut a Ponzi Scheme company in Umuahia following alleged crashing of the scheme.

It was gathered that the company which began operation about two months ago, had informed their customers they would receive 40 percent interest of their total investment after 10 days of doing business with them.

However, following the inability of the company to pay their customers after the stipulated period, police suspecting management of the company may have duped their customers, shut it down.