From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government has warned workers in the state especially the civil servants not to obey the sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for Monday.

Head of Service, Harry Udu, in a statement on Sunday, made it clear that any worker who fails to be at their duty post on Monday would face severe sanctions including seizure of their August salary.

He directed Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries of various ministries to monitor compliance and report same accordingly.

The statement read: “The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the state must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021 as failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of Salary for the month of August.

“All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance please. Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your Establishment.”

Recall that IPOB had issued a sit-at-home order in the South East geopolitical zone every Monday as part of its ways of protesting the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government.

