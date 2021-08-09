From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There is total compliance to sit-at-home order declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Onitsha, Anambra state, in demand for unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was recently arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria and currently detained in Department of State Services (DSS) cell in Abuja.

IPOB had last week declared sit-at-home every Monday in South-East states, some parts of South-South and major markets operated by Igbo people in the north and western part of the country until federal government unconditionally release its leader, Kanu from detention.

Our Correspondent who monitored the exercise in Onitsha reports that all the major markets including Main Market, banks, parks were shutdown in compliance to the order.

Also major roads leading to Main Market Onitsha such as Old Market, New Market, Venn Roads were deserted as young boys used the roads to play football while few tricycles were seen operating randomly.

At Upper Iweka and Bridgehead Onitsha all the motor parks were shutdown, few vehicles were seen crossing from Asaba to Onitsha.

Residents who spoke to Daily Sun said that they complied with the sit-at-home order due to marginalization meted out to Ndigbo and queried who Nnamdi Kanu should be arrested outside the country and detained like a criminal.

They wondered why federal government did not follow due process in repatriating Kanu to Nigeria but failed to arrest Sunday Igboho, a Yourba freedom fighter and brought him to Nigeria who was also arrested in Benin Republic.

“The best thing in this country is to divide the country into three or six countries so that every segment will go and develop its own country than remain in one Nigeria as slave to Northerners. Look at insecurity everywhere, economic downturn, hunger and starvation in the land which the government has failed to address but pursuing shadows.

“Nnamdi Kanu did not commit any crime compared to what most of those in power are committing today but none of them has been convicted. The young man is calling for secession due to injustice meted out to Igbo people” Dan Nwose stated.

