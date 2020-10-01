Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The sit-at-home order issued by Biafran separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for October 1, reportedly failed in Ebonyi as people and residents of the state went about their normal activities unhindered.

IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful had in a statement said the pro-Biafra group would monitor the exercise and ensure compliance in all South East States.

He directed all members of the group and Biafran supporters not to participate in Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration as a protest.

Our correspondent who moved around the streets of Abakaliki observed that residents of the city and its environs went about their normal activities without molestation, either by security agents or members of the pro-Biafra group.

As early as 7 am, public transport motorcycle and the tricycle operators had already hit the streets while market traders were seen making their way to the markets.

The State Government had earlier urged residents to ignore the IPOB order and to go about their businesses, describing the group as a faceless organisation.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, while dismissing the IPOB order warned the group against the breach of public peace, stating that the Government would deal decisively with anyone who engages in disruption of public peace in the State.