From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Despite suspension of Monday w eekly sit-at-home declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the detention its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, traders and residents in Onitsha the commercial hub of Anambra state defiled the suspension and deserted the markets and business areas.

IPOB had two days ago announced the suspension of every Monday sit-at-home order but said that sit-at-home should only be on a day Kanu would be appearing in the court.

Our Correspondent who monitored the situation in Onitsha reports that all the major markets including Main Market, banks, parks, some filling stations were shutdown due to fear of unknown.

Also major roads leading to Main Market Onitsha such as Old Market, New Market, Venn Roads were deserted as young boys turned the roads to football pitches.

Although, there were vehicular movements, tricycles and other commercial vehicles were seen operating randomly with few passengers.

At Upper Iweka and Bridgehead Onitsha most of motor parks were shutdown, few vehicles were seen going in or out of Onitsha to Asaba.

Residents who spoke to Daily Sun said that they decided to sit-at-home due to fear of unknown, stressing that last week Monday Kanu’s family announced the suspension of the sit-at-home but IPOB members insisted on the order which turned out to be bloody in some places.

“We cannot risk our lives by going to market to open our shops, though we learnt it was suspended but we are not sure due to what happened last week. So we decided to be cautious to avoid attack” a trader, Ekene Obah stated.

The Chairman of Main Market Onitsha Mr. Kenneth Onyeka said that the market was opened for business but traders refused to come due to one problem or their other.

“I’m still in the market, we did not close the market. We announced that market will be opened for business but unfortunately when we came to the market today only few shops were opened for business.

“The reason is not farfetched, as most traders could not found means of transportation to the market and banks were shutdown” Onyeka stated.