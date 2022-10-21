From Fred Itua, Abuja

The South East Caucus in the Senate has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Appeal Court ruling that ordered the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, having not found him guilty of treason charge brought against him.

The caucus, in a statement, yesterday, advised the Federal Government against appealing the ruling at the Supreme Court.

It implored the Presidency to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court and consider a political solution to the lingering problems associated with the IPOB leader’s incarceration in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence.

It cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied interpretations, which it said would be injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

“We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country derive therefrom. This is the time to show magnanimity and statesmanship. The Appeal Court has provided the leeway for the authorities to walk the talk as ones desirous of preserving Nigeria’s unity and respect for her diversity.

“Not appealing the matter and resorting to political solution will in no way question the enormous powers of the Federal Government, rather it would enhance its prestige as a government in love with all segments of the Nigerian society.

“Accordingly, we as a caucus and stakeholders in the Nigeria project appeal to Mr President to remember the promise he made to a delegation of elders of Igboland sometime ago and release Nnamdi Kanu, especially now that the Appeal Court by that ruling removed the burden of interference from him. Going on Appeal would ultimately negate that kind gesture,” the caucus said.