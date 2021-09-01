From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Presidency has reacted to a report by Amnesty International (AI) which accused the Federal Government of using security forces’ to clamp down on members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resulting in arbitrary arrests, detentions, disappearances and extrajudicial executions in the South East and Niger Delta of Nigeria.
Amnesty International in the report had said the whereabouts of at least 50 suspected members of IPOB arrested in Oyigbo, Rivers State, by Nigerian security were still unknown since October and November 2020.
But reacting, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, accused the human rights body of taking sides with PIOB, a designated terrorist group in Nigeria, before the liberty of those they injure, displace and murder.
“Speaking the language of universal human rights, Amnesty International deploys it only in defence – even outright promotion – of those that violently oppose the Federal Government of Nigeria. Parroting the line of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, a proscribed terror organisation, they work to legitimise its cause to Western audiences. This puts them in bad company. Controversial American lobbyists are paid hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to do the same, laundering IPOB’s reputation in Washington DC,” said Shehu.
“IPOB murder Nigerian citizens. They kill police officers and military personnel and set government property on fire. Now, they have amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across the country. Were this group in a western country, you would not expect to hear Amnesty’s full-throated defence of their actions. Instead, there would be silence or mealy-mouthed justification of western governments’ action to check the spread of terrorism.”
Shehu said the international NGO was being used as cover for the organisation’s local leaders to pursue their self-interests.
“Amnesty International has no legal right to exist in Nigeria. It must open a formal investigation into the personnel that occupy their Nigerian offices.”
Shehu said the Nigerian government will fight terrorism with all the means at its disposal and ignore Amnesty’s rantings.
As long as the alien Neo-Colonialist Fulanis of the Caliphate of Sokoto
continue with their ongoing futile effort to Fulanize and Islamize our
Kwa/Bantu fatherland and thus make Nigeria their Usman Dan Fodio Estate,
peace and unity will continue to be elusive in this country.
It is about time, our Indigenous Leaders of SMBLF (South and Middle Belt
Leaders Forum) did bring it home to the Leaders of the Fulani cattle
diver sojourners of the North, that they the Fulanis are Neo – Colonialist
aliens ,who are nomore Nigerians than Afrikaans (Boers) are South Africans.
While the Boers settled in the Cape Coast of South Africa in 15th Century,
the Nilotic Troglodytes,so called Fulanis,entered North Western Nigeria in
the 19th Century to settle in and arround Sokoto.
The British Colonialists ,did bequeath South Africa to the Afrikaans (Boers)
at their Independency as their proxy.
At our own Independency from Great Britain on the 1st of October1960,
our Colonial Mmasters did also bequeath our Kwa/Bantu fatherland to the
Calipahte of Sokoto of the alien Fulani cattle drivers as their proxy.
But today, Apartheid is nomore in South Africa.
The continuous existence of the Caliphate of Sokoto,which is virtually a parallel Islamic Republic within our supposedly Commonwealth Republic
of Nigeria is indeed an anachronism.
Thus,the alien Fulanis ought to be compelled to immediately dismantle their
Caliphate of Sokoto, abrogate their imposition of fucking Sharia upon us
non-muslim Nigerians,and to pull our country from our C8,C15 and OIC
Memberships.
The Fulanis and their Hausa/Kanuri muslim mongrels must also accept
wholeheartedly, the Secularity of our Commonwealth Republic of Nigeria,
else the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu people of Nigeria will be compelled to excise the North East and the North West from the rest of the country as a sepparate Islamic Republic for the muslims.
Our Kwa/Bantu ancestor survived slavery.
Our grand parents and parents endured British Colonialism.
Why must we, the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians thus succumb to
the current Fulani Neo-Colonialism?
No never!
Enough is enough ojare.
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Fulani Islamic Hegemony cum Neo-Colonialism!!!