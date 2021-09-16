From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has reiterated the suspension of all forms of sit-at-home ordered till further notice.

A statement by the media and publicity director of the group, Emma Powerful on Thursday however has warned anybody attempting to enforce the order to shirk their plan or have themselves to blame.

Powerful disclosed that already, a task force has been set up to that effect to check those who might attempt to enforce the order especially on Friday.

He said “We have since suspended Monday sit-at-homes on modadys and no other sit at home order on Friday but some miscreants living in Europe claiming what they are not sponsored by overzealous politicians to destroy Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are working with the security agencies to ensure that they succeed torturing innocent Biafrans in the name of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home.

“We have set up a taskforce to deal with such hooligans. My fellow Biafrans there is no crack in IPOB and there is no sit at home order again this week until the day our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court and our people must disregard any statement that is not from our media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful.

“IPOB is not going to order sit at home on Friday again because our people have suffered a lot but agent of darkness living in Europe thinks he can succeed but it’s little time he will realize that we are smarter and intelligent than him. Our people should go their normal business on Friday there is no more sitting at home order from IPOB.” Powerful stated.

Similarly, the group has denied involvement in the killing of an Anglican priest,Reverend Emeka Merenu in Ihitte Ukwa,Orsu council area of Imo State recently, pointing out that the group don’t indulge in such barbaric act.

“It is not in our DNA to kill ordained priest who was not in any way working against Biafran restoration. We want to make it categorically clear that Nigeria security agencies created unknown gunmen which are select Fulani terrorists operating in the name of unknown gunmen.” Powerful alleged.

IPOB has also warned traditional rulers, highly placed politicians and religious leaders in the south east to be more cautious ,claiming that there is a secret plot to eliminate them and blame it on its Security outfit,Eastern Security Network(ESN).

“God has endorsed Biafra restoration. We therefore, advise all tradinonal rulers, politicians, religious leaders and other VIPs in Biafra land to be very circumspect. The enemies have a secret agenda to eliminate them and blame it on IPOB just to demonise us. They should take this alert very seriously.” Powerful warned.

