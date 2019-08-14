David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State of involvement in what it called ongoing clandestine Fulanisation agenda (Ruga), in the South East and Operation Python Dance in 2017.

In a statement, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, alleged that the doubt had been dispelled by “the inconsequential hogwash statement emanating from his office to the effect that IPOB activities have been banned in Ebonyi State.”

The group accused the governor of a desperate attempt to turn Ebonyi State into another Fulani emirate, an attempt Powerful said was dead on arrival, insisting that the IPOB was on ground and would never allow it.

“If his ‘Alice in Wonderland’ dream of becoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vice presidential candidate in 2023 is his motivation for coming out against IPOB at this critical moment in our history, then he is not only misguided but deluded.

“We note that this is not the first time Umahi has sought to impress his Fulani masters by making grand declarations, and mouthing gibberish against IPOB. Sometime in mid-2017, he issued a Fatwa against our leader and boasted that IPOB rally would never hold in Ebonyi State. He boasted to his fellow quislings that our leader would be shot at sight, if he dared enter Ebonyi State. May we, therefore, dutifully refer Umahi and his Fulani handlers to the video of our leader smashing through six heavily fortified military roadblocks designed to stop him from entering Abakiliki. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu not only entered Abakaliki, he shut it down for a whole day. Even workers in Umahi’s office abandoned their work to catch a glimpse of our leader,” Powerful said.