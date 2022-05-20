From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Ikechi Emenike faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC), could Saturday, not hold it’s planned rally in the Abia State capital, Umuahia, ostensibly as a result of the threat from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), warning against such gathering.

The pro Biafra group had in a release by it’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, warned Ikechi Emenike and the APC against holding any rally in Umuahia, saying the APC governorship aspirant and his supporters cannot be dancing in Umuahia, while Fulani bandits are holding passengers and students they kidnapped along Okigwe/Uturu road hostage and he is keeping quiet.

“We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia on Friday, May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu road.

“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.

“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare.

“It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park, Umuahia today.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operate with impunity, kidnapping and rapping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!

“Fulani bandits are holding Igbo girls and are demanding N10 million as ransom per person, and we won’t allow Emenike and APC to be dancing at a rally in Umuahia when the families of the victims are in painful mood. He should not dare us” IPOB warned

When the reporter visited the said venue for the rally, there was no activity going on in the area.

Reacting on the issue however, one of the aides of Emenike who wouldn’t want his name mentioned in print, said there was no time Emenike’s faction of APC planned any rally in Abia on Saturday.