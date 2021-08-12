From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal with any traditional ruler and president general of any community who label and report their subjects to security operatives as members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement by Emma Powerful noted that so many youths were languishing in detention as a result of the monarchs and community leaders given out their subjects to security operatives as members of the group.

“We have got reports of traditional rulers and president generals and youths leaders who terrorise youths in their community by tagging them IPOB members and ESN operatives. The only crime of the youths is standing up for their rights and resisting the sale of community land to Fulani herdsmen.

“It’s an abomination for a traditional ruler and president general in Biafraland to report youths in his communities to terror-friendly Nigeria Army just because he feels the youths are standing in his way to sell the community’s land to the Fulani herders. We, therefore, warn all such treacherous monarchs to retrace their steps or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

“We want to sound it clear that henceforth, any traditional ruler that reports his subjects to the Nigeria Army or Navy to torture them for opposing their plans to sell community land to Fulani herdsmen shall get ready to answer to our ancestors. Such evil traitors are not worthy to live how much more occupy the ezeship stool in Biafra land.”

The group gave a seven-day ultimatum to monarchs in Atani and other communities in Ogbaru, Anambra State to facilitate the unconditional release all the youths arrested in the area by the Nigeria Navy.

