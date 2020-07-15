Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to retaliate on youths of Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State over alleged attack on some of their female members during a showcase of Igbo delicacy by the women on Sunday.

According to media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a press statement, he issued to newsmen in Owerri yesterday claimed that the attack was sponsored by some politicians in the State dancing to the tune of the Federal Government.

Powerful however urged the President General of the community to fish out all the purported suspects or face the wrath of the group.

According to Powerful “We the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, find distasteful, the recent attack by hired thugs who claimed to be Oba youths in Oba Idemili South LGA of Anambra State against our defenseless women.

“The attack was sponsored by inconsequential politicians working with the Fulani -led Federal Government. They rented some brainwashed Oba youths just to prove to their slave masters in Abuja and Lagos that they are still loyal to them. Those self-centered and treacherous Igbo politicians who think IPOB is a weakling will be surprised in no distant future.

” One thing is certain: any Oba youth who was involved in this act will regret being part of this evil act and must pay dearly. It’s imperative we assure those sponsoring these criminals that IPOB will not let them go free unless they atone for their atrocities .

” You cannot commit crime against IPOB women and members who were peacefully celebrating and showcasing African dishes in Oba on Sunday 12th of July 2020 and go free. IPOB operates everywhere in Biafraland and the world at large.

“Aborji village youths in Oba that allowed themselves to be used by the enemies against our peaceful mothers and wives should know that they can’t escape justice. Before it gets too late, Oba community leaders should ask them to come now and pay for their atrocities and the damages the inflicted on innocent and peaceful movement. The earlier they do this the better for them because the day of reckoning is fast approaching.

“All those who participated in this atrocity should realise that we know their identities. There is no hiding place for them. We are calling on Oba elders, leaders, and those acclaimed politicians including those who sponsored them to make sure that they release those arrested by Fulani terrorists police. They must also take responsibility for those vehicles and properties destroyed during the attack on IPOB members.

“We are in the know of the plans by the Fulani terrorist government in Nigeria to use some of our Igbo people to set Igbo land on fire but it is quite unfortunate and clear to us that Oba youths and their facilitators are ignorant of this grand plot by their paymasters. Oba youths were deceived and lured into this mess but they must make atonement for their sins or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.” Powerful stated.

The group however has expressed sadness that since the attack on the women in Oba, nobody in Oba or Igbo land has ever come out to condemn what it describes as ” barbaric action of unscrupulous elements among Oba youths against IPOB.”

He added ” Therefore, nobody should blame IPOB when we reciprocate or pay them back in their own coin. The attackers and their sponsors should get ready to reap the fruits of their labour.

While also condemning the arrest of their members including journalits during the fracas , he noted that the alleged “invasion and arrest happened when Oba youths were used by few politicians in Oba and police station in Idemili South to attack their fellow citizens who were fighting to deliver and liberate them from bondage Nigeria government and her Fulani terrorists in Nigeria police uniforms posted to our land to ensure that they monitor and destroy peace and good relationship between the people of Biafra.Powerful claimed.

He continued “We are equally aware that those hired thugs in Oba and nearby communities were paid common One thousand Naira (1000) each by some inconsequential fellows and criminals to disrupt what IPOB is doing.

“Nigerian police illegally arrested more than hundred (100) members of IPOB since this attack and invasion took place in Oba. Police command in Awka once again adopted another round of house to house search in Oba and other communities searching for anybody suspected to be IPOB member.

“It is unfortunate that Oba youths challenged our women without knowing that they are challenging our men and not even giving respect to our mothers and wives. IPOB members, our mothers and wives arrested on Sunday by Nigeria police received serious torture and injuries because security operatives manhandled them without considering that they are women.

“We are calling on Governor Willy Obiano and Police Commissioner to release IPOB members and women arrested at Oba on Sunday by his men drafted to Oba in conjunction with Oba youths.

“This damages must be paid by Oba youths and their sponsors in this barbaric attack against IPOB women. We challenge Oba youths to wait for IPOB activities anywhere in Anambra State or Biafraland in general. The President General ( PG) and Oba youth President must provide those Oba youths involved in this act or they bear the consequences. Their baseless claims of ignorance is no excuse.” Powerful said.