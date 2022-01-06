The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has warned South East schools against disobeying the order banning the recitation of the Nigerian anthem.

Its spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said the ban was necessary if the South East must achieve its freedom.

Last week, IPOB had banned the recitation of the national anthem in the South East and asked school authorities to only teach “the Biafran national anthem.”

It created a department christened: ‘IPOB education department’ to teach its “history, language, tradition and culture to our children.

IPOB said: “Our achievements in the struggle for Biafra restoration will marvel many traitors because IPOB will soon showcase our achievements so far. We have accomplished so much since this fight for our freedom started, and we give the credit to the Almighty God in heaven who has ordained the restoration of Biafra.

“Again, concerning reading Nigeria national anthem in our schools, we want every school to start reading Biafra national anthem and soon every school is going to receive a copy of Biafra national anthem because Biafra is coming and nothing will stop it and on May 30 every year will be celebrating independence anniversary and nothing will stop that, Biafrans must oblige to this order for our freedom. Any school found wanting or disobeying this order will regret its actions.

“Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, must be released. Nigeria cannot be releasing bandits and terrorists but keep freedom-seekers behind bars perpetually; it’s an error.

“We are also warning traitors to stay off our territory because it won’t be easy for them this time.”

It outlawed the hoisting of the Nigerian flag and consumption of cattle meat.