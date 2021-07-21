From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A group that recently announced Simon Ekpa as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor in Radio Biafra has threatened to sack him following his supposed inability to sign the code of conduct guarding the organisation.

A statement by the media and publicity secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, warned that it will not allow anyone, including Ekpa, to act arbitrarily, affirming that the group is well structured and adheres to principles.

The group has accused Ekpa of not following the laid down rules of operation in the broadcasting station.

According to the statement: ‘Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, gave the directive while in detention but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles.

‘Mazi Simon Ekpa whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra.

‘Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra. We don’t understand why Mazi Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform who have since done the needful.’

Powerful expressed regrets that Ekpa who was favoured by their leader may have to be kicked out if he does not abide by the principles.

‘IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence.

‘Mazi Simon Ekpa is hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcasting via the platform,’ he said.

This decision to lay him off, Powerful explained further, was not to ridicule or undermine him but to prove to all that due process cannot be compromised in IPOB.

