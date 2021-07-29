From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened a total lockdown of the South East states on or before August 9, 2021, if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not released from detention.

IPOB Head of Directorate, Chika Edoziem, in a statement, said the lockdown will commence on August 9, if Kanu is not released unconditionally.

Edoziem further said the lockdown will only take place on Mondays till Kanu is released. He said the measure is aimed to ensure Kanu is release hale and hearty.

“IPOB directorate demand herewith an unconditional release of Kanu on or before August 8, 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly lockdown of Biafra land starting on Monday, August 9.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally .

“This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure our leader is released hale and hearty. It is completely unacceptable to IPOB to allow our leader remain in the hands of the enemy up to October 2021,” Edoziem said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.