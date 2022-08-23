From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has frowned at the recent abduction of four Catholic Reverend sisters at Umulolo, in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State by gunmen, assuring that they will hunt for the abductors.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful has urged the abductors to release the female clerics who he said have done nothing to warrant such treatment.

Powerful has also vowed that its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will comb all the bushes in the South East to rescue the Reverend sisters.

He said “IPOB is searching for every victim of kidnap in the region because we know that the Fulani people are still busy kidnapping our people, there is only one lion in the jungle and soon they shall know.

“We are not interested in their blackmail, we would remain focused in the pursuit of the Biafra struggle, we can’t suffer those we vow to protect, everybody will hear the news shortly,” Powerful stated.

Meanwhile, the group has stated reiterated that ESN does not have a camp at Enugu Ezike in Enugu State, also maintaining that those hoodlums terrorising that areas are not members of IPOB.

According to Powerful, ESN stopped its recruitment two years ago.

“The Eastern Security Network (ESN) stopped recruiting personnel since two years ago. Therefore, anybody deceiving and parading himself or herself as joined ESN recently is working with infiltrators and will die in the hands of the Nigeria Government and its security Agencies.

“ESN don’t have any operational camp at Enuguezike Igbo-Eze Enugu North. Those terrorizing men and women of God including traditional rulers are not ESN Operatives or IPOB volunteers.

“IPOB and ESN do not call our people to bring money to them. Anybody who wishes to support ESN Operatives does that willingly and voluntarily without any form of force or threat. The youths of the affected communities must come out and identify these criminals because IPOB is coming out to deal with them.

“Those claiming to be Autopilots without Aeroplanes are not IPOB family members and we cannot allow them to destroy IPOB’s image. Autopiloters are free to do anything in their names but not impersonate IPOB.

“We are not against anyone or group fighting for Biafra so long as you’re not impersonating IPOB, ESN, M-Branch and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and with the sole objective of destroying the hard-earned good image and reputation of IPOB and ESN.

“We discovered that those responsible for the recent insecurities going on in Enuguezike and other communities are hoodlums that were recruited by Autopiloters who were driven out of Anambra and Imo States.

“These hoodlums found their way to Enuguezike through their henchmen called Chocho and Ejiofor. These guys relocated to Enugu to continue their criminalities in these villages.

“Simon Ekpa in one of his recent broadcasts confirmed that the boys in that fake ESN camp are working for him. He claimed that ESN has camped in Enuguezike but we are sure he’s referring to the fake ESN camp under him.

“The activities of these criminals have drawn the attention of Nigeria military in that peaceful community, which is now worsening the security situation in that village. Nigeria terrorist military from 82 division Enugu with hatred against Igbo citizens, instead of facing the criminals and hoodlums terrorizing the communities has turned to abduct and kill innocent villagers at random tagging them unknown gunmen and ESN,” Powerful stated.