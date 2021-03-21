From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has finally opened up on the Biafra defacto Customary Government recently announced by Asari Dokubo.

Dokubo’s new Biafra government announcement came like a thunderbolt to most citizens of the country especially in the South East who have since been wondering how they would cope with the existing pro-Biafra groups.

But IPOB which recently declared that it has no problem with Dokubo or any other group coming up, in a statement yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, however, added that even if any group was to be formed today, non can achieve the dream of Biafra actualisation without its leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB spokesperson who affirmed that their leader is still very relevant in the struggle despite the formation of the new Biafra government by Asari, boasted that none of the pro – Biafra groups can achieve Biafra without Kanu.

He said: “Use your tongue and count your teeth; asking whether our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still relevant is like asking if Nigeria is in Africa.