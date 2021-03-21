From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has finally opened up on the Biafra defacto Customary Government recently announced by Asari Dokubo.
Dokubo’s new Biafra government announcement came like a thunderbolt to most citizens of the country especially in the South East who have since been wondering how they would cope with the existing pro-Biafra groups.
But IPOB which recently declared that it has no problem with Dokubo or any other group coming up, in a statement yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, however, added that even if any group was to be formed today, non can achieve the dream of Biafra actualisation without its leader Nnamdi Kanu.
The IPOB spokesperson who affirmed that their leader is still very relevant in the struggle despite the formation of the new Biafra government by Asari, boasted that none of the pro – Biafra groups can achieve Biafra without Kanu.
He said: “Use your tongue and count your teeth; asking whether our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still relevant is like asking if Nigeria is in Africa.
Dokubo have full support of Biafra Republic of south east to slaughter members of Ipob fraudulent group within Niger Delta Republic of south south.
Kanu and his Ipob group can only have a say in Biafra Republic they fought for and won. 21 years long, defeated coward, fraudster trapped in exile call Kanu defrauded Igbos by telling them he will get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war. Did Kanu and his Ipob group get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war? The answer is NO! Which Biafra is Ipob is saying won’t exist without Kanu?
About five years ago, we the Group of Intellectuals: G-I made it clear that Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war is not possible. We made it clear that Biafra Republic is only possible via Disintegration with War in which Biafra Republic of south east is one of the six sovereign states. Four years long, we fought the Disintegration War with Revolutionary Warfare and won in which Biafra Republic of south east is one of the six sovereign states. Defeated coward, fraudster trapped in exile call Kanu and his Ipob group fought against Disintegration War with which Igbos got Biafra Republic of south east. By so doing, Kanu and his Ipob group have no place in Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives.
Igbos who stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, should not have anything to do with Kanu and his Ipob group.
Igbos who stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, should join Biafra military, police etc. under interim government of Biafra Republic to defend territorial borders of Igboland, fix Igboland and economies under Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives. Every community, town, city in Igboland must be fully armed now to defend territorial borders of Igboland for existence securities and freedom of Igbos under Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives. Only the Sword decides.