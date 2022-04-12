From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced April 27 for the enforcement of ban of cow meat in the South East.

Also, the group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, said enforcement on ban on open grazing in the zone would take effect simultaneously.

Powerful advised anybody dealing in cow business in the South East to have a ranch. He warned that any cow seen after the date would be treated as contraband.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Powerful explained that the measures were necessary to stop the senseless and wanton killings in Igboland by jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.

“We want to stop the incessant invasions of our communities and raping of our mothers and sisters by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough. Our action is not targeted against any tribe. We are only taking this measure as a necessity for self-preservation.

“Igbo people alone in Biafra land spent more than N3 trillion every year on cows. We, therefore, want to stop using our money to finance the genocidal attacks on our people by Fulani herdsmen. Let them keep their cows that we may have our lives. We want our people to breed native cows in our land and also put them in a ranch. We won’t tolerate the wandering of cattle again in our land,” Powerful said.