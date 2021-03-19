From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) has objected to amnesty to bandits and others terrorising the country, rather it urged the federal government to be more hard on them instead of negotiation.

Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement he released to newsmen yesterday, he also wondered why bandits are not declared as terrorists but his group.

He said “Banditary and kidnapping will remain a lucrative business in Nigeria for as long as Government and self acclaimed religious clerics keep negotiating with them. Anyone advocating amnesty for murderous vampires like Fulani bandits is their grandmaster.

“If Nigeria were to be a normal country where there is sanity and decency all those people championing for amnesty for the killer bandits would have been arrested and put on trial.

“Banditary will stop any day the real bandits in places of Authority are unmasked . Otherwise, what you see now will be a child’s play to what is to come.

Meanwhile, IPOB has accused northern leaders of feeding fat from the proceeds of bandits. He claimed that their negotiations with them is just a smokescreen to deceive the people.

According to Powerful “We have observed with utter bewilderment that banditary has become a gold mine for some Northern leaders. Its now another oil well for greedy, unpatriotic and evil minded beings masquerading as leaders.

“They are feeding fat with blood money. Bandits are now working together with some Government officials to steal public funds in the name of ransome.

“The so-called shoot on sight order by the President Muhamnadu Buhari double is only a paper tiger. It wasn’t meant for everybody. We know who they have in mind. It’s only the draft that will think that such order is meant for Fulani bandits and killer herdsmen carrying out the Fulani agenda.

“If a serving Governor can boldly come out to defend the carrying of guns by Fulani herdsmen, how do you ever think any of them is going to be arrested when their kits and kin are the ones going to enforce the order. Powerful stated.