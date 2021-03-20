From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) has objected to the amnesty being proposed for bandits and others terrorising the country, even as it urged the Federal Government to be harder on them.

Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, also wondered why IPOB was declared as terrorists while bandits are roaming freely.

He said: “Banditry and kidnapping will remain a lucrative business in Nigeria for as long as government and self acclaimed religious clerics keep negotiating with them. Anyone advocating amnesty for murderous vampires like Fulani bandits is their grandmaster.

“If Nigeria were to be a normal country where there is sanity and decency, all those people championing amnesty for the killer bandits would have been arrested and put on trial.

“Banditry will stop any day the real bandits in places of authority are unmasked. Otherwise, what you see now will be a child’s play to what is to come.”