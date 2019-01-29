Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has relocated to the United Kingdom from his base in Israel, to perfect arrangements on Biafra referendum, scheduled to hold February 16.

The group said the referendum would ascertain the number of those who want Nigeria’s politics and those who want Biafra freedom, through a peaceful and democratic process for the sovereignty of the Biafranation.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, yesterday, said Kanu is currently meeting with IPOB high command in Europe to perfect plans for the referendum, which would go side by side with the February 16 presidential poll.

He also said, recently, Kanu had been holding “useful talks” with a number of diplomats on a successful referendum bids for Biafra, on February 16, 2019.

Powerful said: “We can assure you that majority of them have given their assurances and the proposal has received a tremendous support from many key allies, who see self-determination for Biafra as the best solution to the present Nigeria problem.

“We are sure of peaceful and rancour free referendum because international observers and media platforms will be on ground to monitor the exercise on that day. It is important we remind Nigerians, once again, that the ongoing political developments in the country only confirms that Nigeria cannot work together as one country, and Biafra must be a sovereign nation.

“We, the global family of IPOB, ably led by Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce officially to the people of Biafra, both home and in the diaspora, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our leader, Kanu is currently in London, to join his family and see his new born child he hadn’t seen because of his illegal incarceration and detention since 2015.

“He will also discuss with IPOB top family members in London, to finalise the way forward for Biafra referendum that will hold on February 16, 2019, alongside Nigeria’s presidential poll.

“On Friday last week, Kanu arrived Leeds Airport in England, where our deputy leader, Uche Mefor and other top IPOB members based in the UK received him. Kanu and other top IPOB high command are expected to meet with European Union ( EU) officials to gather more international support for the Biafra proposal.”