Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that the annual Biafra day celebration to commemorate fallen heroes of Biafra after the civil would not be observed with a sit-at- home order as it was the practice in the past.

In a press statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful and made available to Daily Sun in Owerri, the group said this year’s celebration which commences from May 27 to May 30 rather would feature more of prayers and fasting for the Biafra heroes as well as against the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the line up of programmes as announced by the group, every member is expected to pray and fast at home, but added that there would be a candle light procession in every state.

Explaining why the celebration would not be observed sitting at home by its members, Powerful said “There won’t be any sit- at -home or indoors because our people stayed much days at home during the coronavirus lockdown. IPOB wouldn’t like to bother people with another lockdown in form of sit-at -home.

“According to the statement “After much consideration and deliberations IPOB high command decided to urge Biafrans both home and in the diaspora, observe this year’s rememberance and celebration of our brothers and sisters who were killed and starved to death during the genocidal war on the peaceful land of Biafra by Nigeria government.”

It further stated “Nigeria foreign allies including Britian, Egypt, USSR and Czechs Republic between 1967 and 1970.

“This year’s anniversary will begin with reading of Psalms of David from chapter 1 to the last chapter. Every individual and group(s) should observe this year”s prayer designed to remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.

” Nigeria government and her partners in crime decided to wipe out the whole race but God Almighty in Heaven, ‘Chukwu Okike Abiama’ said no to that through these our brethren who sacrificed their lives for us to live.

“Therefore, IPOB families and Biafrans across countries of the world are encouraged to use this year’s anniversary to pray for all our fallen heroes including all those who were killed by the overzealous Nigeria security personnel in the course of the renewed quest to restore Biafra.

“We shall also use this year’s event to pray for divine protection of all Biafrans everywhere on the surface of the earth against the covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world. We shall also pray for the speedy recovery of all those infested with the scourge, and for immediate end of the global pandemic.” Powerful stated.