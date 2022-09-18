From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned security agencies in the country arresting its members to be wary of thunder, hitting them which it also alleged has killed an army commandant at Ohafia, Abia State recently.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group said thunder would keep striking anybody arresting and killing its members unjustly .

He said “God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama, The Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End manifested Himself recently by invoking heavenly thunder that struck the Army Commandant Commanding 14 Military barracks in Ohafia dead.

” It’s unbelievable that after God of thunder struck the Army Commander dead, Nigeria Army who are myopic of God’s wraths went about arresting and abducting innocent Biafrans in Ohafia LGA Abia State as if they were responsible for the divine judgement on their Commander.

“Nigeria Government and it’s Security Agencies should know that the anger of Elohim has come against them for wantom wasting of innocent blood of children of the Rising Sun. The economic and security crisis being experience in Nigeria today is a punishment from Elohim. It will get worse until Nigeria lets go of Biafra.

“Its a pity that Nigeria Government and her compromised Security Agencies particularly Army, Police, and DSS agents keep killing Biafrans without questions. Now that the anger of God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has risen against them, they will answer questions to Chukwu Okike Himself.

“Soon both Police and DSS will have their own share. Those who enjoy eliminating innocent Biafrans because they were involved in the agitation of Biafra freedom will certainly pay for their sins one day.

“We are warning Nigeria Army to release our people they have abducted, repent and plead with Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama before more calamities will visit them.

“The revenge from our ancestors and from the throne of CHUKWUOKIKEABIAMA has commenced and they shall avenge the wickedness against Biafrans by the Nigerian establishment and their international collaborators. The liberation of Biafra is assured and the freedom of the Children of light is certain.” Powerful stated.