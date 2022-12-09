From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it will deal with anybody or group attempting to enforce the purported five days sit-at-home in the southeast, warning that its security arm,the Eastern Security Network and IPOB volunteers have been mandated to smoke out such miscreants.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful has equally pointed out that the group has only one leader,Nnamdi Kanu,just as it warned the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to stop referring to Simon Ekpa as a former leader of the group,insisting that he was never a member of the group.

Powerful said “For proper information, IPOB has had no other leader since it’s formation and will not have any other leader except Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu who is currently in DSS solitary confinement because of his conviction about the liberation of Biafra Nation.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remain IPOB leader worldwide and will remain so till Biafra is restored. The criminal in Finland you are referring to has never been an IPOB member he was contracted to come and destroy IPOB and Ndigbo and will never be IPOB member till Biafra comes. If you can’t boast of IPOB membership, how can you be a leader in IPOB?

“It is unfortunate and grossly ignorant that a supposed leaders in Ohaneze Ndigbo doesn’t know what IPOB stands for.

“We have decided not to talk about him because he needs popularity from us. We can’t afford to glorify an inconsequential human being like him” Powerful said.

On the five days sit-at-home, he said “IPOB maintains it’s stand that the devilish and outrageously sponsored 5- day sit-at-home in Biafraland will not stand.

“If any body or group dare to enforce this evil agenda to suffocate our people, they should prepare for IPOB volunteers and ESN Operatives on those days. Even if you are inside the ground, we will smoke you out. We are not begging you not to come to enforce a sit-at-home order on the days mentioned.

“IPOB and ESN members are peaceful and focused and never want to harm our brothers and sisters. IPOB has strategically followed this mess and we are going to clean it up. We are not ready to humiliate our own people but if you push us, you will have yourself to blame.