From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Schools, street markets, shops on Tuesday morning abruptly closed in Nnewi, Anambra State few moments after they opened for the day’s business.

At about 8:30am parents and guardians rushed back to schools where there were no school buses to bring home their children when people started running from various points in Nnewi.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Banks, major markets (Nkwo Nnewi), factories and other offices had never opened at all in compliance with the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that Tuesday would be dedicated for prayers for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Meanwhile, few people including commercial motorcycle operators seen on streets moved in fear.

Nkwo Nnewi Roundabout, Owerri Road, Old Nnewi-Onitsha Road, Emecourt Road, Bank Road and other major streets in the industrial community were becoming deserted as at the time of filing this report.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .