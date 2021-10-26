From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The United Nations has issued ‘Urgent Appeals’ in the case of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against Nigeria and Kenya, the separatist activist’s younger brother, Kingsley Kanunta has disclosed.

Kanunta said Tuesday, that he had undertajen a number of urgent steps within the realm of the international community, particularly in Britain and the United Nations in the last three months.

He stated that he had worked quietly with his brother’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor and the Bindmans (Kanu’s lawyers in Britain) on a host of muscular interventions aimed at presenting the case to the international community, facilitating his unconditional release and bringing the culprits of the illegal rendition to account.

According to Kanunta, these interventions were kept secret because the applicable rules, especially that of the United Nations, required them to be kept confidential for 60 days.

Following the expiration of the 60 days and the United Nations had therefore made public the details of its ‘Urgent Appeals’ to the Nigerian and Kenyan Governments, which were transmitted since August 26, 2021.

Kanu noted that the UN had also made public an acknowledgment it received on September 17, 2021 from the ‘Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations’. He attached both documents to this press statement made available to Daily Sun.

According to the statement, in particular, the said urgent appeals stated in part that the United Nations is “alarmed by the alleged torture and ill-treatment Mr. Kanu has been subjected to during his illegal custody in Kenya. If confirmed, these allegations would constitute prima facie violations of fundamental human rights, including the right not to be arbitrarily deprived of liberty, and the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights (ICCPR)”.

Further, the urgent appeals stated that: “The allegations in the case of Mr. Kanu raise serious violations of international human rights law and may cause irreparable damage to his life or personal integrity, which we believe warrants prompt attention. In this regard, we are considering to publicly express our concerns in this case in the near future, believing that the wider public should be informed about the implications of these allegations for the enjoyment and exercise of human rights in Kenya and Nigeria. Any public expression of concern in this regard, will indicate that we have been in contact with your Excellency’s Government to clarify the issue/s in question”.

Continuing, the United Nations stated that “While awaiting a reply, we urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent any irreparable damage to the life or personal integrity of Mr. Kanu, halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence and in the event that the investigations support or suggest the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person responsible of the alleged violations”.

“It is important to emphasize that this is just the beginning of more United Nations and other global strong actions that would be seen in the coming weeks. While we await for such actions to unfold, we wish to inform the public that we will remain resolute and relentless in bringing the full weight of the international community to bear on the unconditional release of me brother and leader without further delay.”

