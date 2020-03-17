Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that it has uncovered secret plot by herdsmen to cause mayhem in the southeast States before the end of March.

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful revealed this in a press statement he made available to Daily Sun in Owerri.

According to Powerful, most of the fire incidents and explosions are intentional act plotted by herdsmen to eliminate people of the zone.

“Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, wants to alert the world of the wicked plot by terrorists and their sponsors to totally decimate the people of Biafra, particularly Ndigbo, before the end of March. The bomb explosion in Lagos yesterday was clearly targeted at Igbo homes and businesses. Our race is sleepwalking into a disaster worse than any seen before by an endangered people, Powerful alleged.

According to an Intelligence gathering the group claimed to have carried out, about 14,000 churches have already been earmarked for bombing by the terrorists who he claimed have been deployed to the zone.

He said: “Most of the terrorists are already living among the people in the various communities and cities in south east where some of them operate now as tricycle riders, commercial motorcycle operators and shoe makers.

“They wander around our villages and streets as innocent people, but they have wicked intents and are only waiting for order to unleash mayhem. Further intelligence report by IPOB intelligence crack team revealed few days ago, observed in Umuahia that the terrorists have concluded plans to blow up the marked churches simultaneously on the set date once they receive the final order from their sponsors. This, they intend to carry out before March 30. There is already so much evidence confirming this wicked plot. Just last week, a soldier in mufti was seen at Orie Ugba Umuahia, narrating how he narrowly escaped execution for refusing to ally with a secret plot to unleash mayhem on Biafrans. Similar event was also reported at Okigwe last month. It has also been discovered that many terrorists have infiltrated Keke and Okada operators in most cities and villages with the evil objective of familiarising themselves with our terrains.

“We want to sound the alert to our people that Ndigbo and indeed the entire Biafra land have been surrounded by Fulani terrorists. They have already taken over our forests and farm lands marauding as herdsmen. Some of their foot soldiers now live among us posing as shoe shiners, hawkers, labourers and gatemen.

“It is very unfortunate that our Governors and selfish political jobbers are not concerned about this disturbing trend. They are joking with the security of their people. They connived with Abuja to betray IPOB. They have refused to form regional security outfit unlike their counterparts in the South West. So, our people should not trust or depend on our so-called Fulani leaders any more for their security. We therefore, call on all church leaders in the South East/South-South indeed our people to brace up for the worst. Everybody should get ready to defend oneself. This is time to unite as Ndigbo and push back the invaders. Our people should also stop boarding Keke or Okada being operated by strangers. We also call on the international community to hold the Nigerian government responsible for the genocide going on in Christian communities across the country.