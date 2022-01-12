From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied involvement in the incident at Enugu State on Monday where suspected operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) set vehicles ablaze in a bid to enforce the sit-at-home order.

IPOB has, therefore, ordered its security arm to, henceforth, go after those enforcing the directive it noted had been suspended since September19, 2021.

In a statement by Emma Powerful, yesterday, the self-determination group warned that ESN would shift its activities from the bush to the roads to attack any hoodlum enforcing the order.

“We have severally explained that IPOB has not authorised anybody to enforce Monday sit-at-home which has been suspended since September 19, 2021. Anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing sit-at-home order is a criminal and does not deserve pity.

“Despite the suspension, some unscrupulous elements and criminals conniving with security agencies and our enemies have continued to inflict pain on our people. Their aim is to blackmail IPOB but they will continue to fail.

“Now, we want to inform our people to stand firm in the fight for their liberty. IPOB did not ask anybody to enforce sit-at-home of any kind. Henceforth, ESN operatives will come from the bushes and forests and go after these criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent people and visitors to Biafra land in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order,” he said.

IPOB, while denying the involvement of any of its members on the Enugu incident and other forceful enforcement of the sit-at-home, enjoined South East governors to provide adequate security on Mondays to check the hoodlums from enforcing the order.

“We also ask Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to also deal decisively with any hoodlum using Monday sit-at-home to torture innocent citizens/residents of the state. No genuine member of IPOB or ESN operative is involved in any enforcement of Monday sit-at-home order. Anybody doing so is working against Biafra restoration.

“We equally call on our people and the public to skin alive, any idiot caught inflicting sorrow on the people in the name of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order. Such evil soul and messenger of death doesn’t deserve to live. Those shooting sporadically in the market are criminals and bandits using the name of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and ESN to humiliate our people and demonise the movement. Their aim is to give the Federal Government excuse to hold our leader perpetually in detention. ESN operatives must be ready to confront criminals creating these problems in the name of ESN and IPOB in the region. We have suspended Monday sit-at-home long time ago, and we have not rescinded that decision. Biafrans must be strong to withstand our enemies and their collaborators every Monday,” Powerful said.