From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), yesterday, said it has uncovered those behind several killings, razing of properties in the South East as well as their sponsors.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement revealed that most of them were politicians. He also noted that the same people were responsible for the formation of Ebubeagu in Imo State.

“Those who created criminals, political thugs, cultists and ‘unknown gunmen’ behind the kidnapping, snatching of people’s cars and raping of our mothers, wives and sisters wanted to implicate IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) but they have shot themselves in the leg,” he said.

The group warned a House of Representatives lawmaker in Anambra State to discontinue his call for military action in Lilu and Orsumoghu communities even as it insisted that its security outfit, ESN does not have camps in those areas.

“ESN and IPOB volunteers are not involved in these criminal activities going on in the South East. Operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit created by these politicians are responsible for these atrocities,” Powerful alleged.

Further alleging those behind the atrocities in the zone, Powerful listing their pseudonyms said; “Our intelligence unit has uncovered some politicians involved in the recruitment of thugs behind the ongoing madness in Imo State and other parts of Biafra. Some of these politicians include one “Stainless, former All Progressives Grand Alliance aspirant in Imo State, Idemili Akwu Ojor Eziinwanne na Orsu, Edu Awo Idemili who he claimed is using his younger brother to recruit fake ESN members.

Others, he said, include, “head of community police, Orsu, now head of Ebubeagu in Orsu council, Imo State.

“He took oath to eliminate our people. And the Ejimas, sons of police officers in Awo Idemili.

“ESN has camps in every part of Biafraland, why then is it in Imo State that senseless killings are going on unabated. Politicians are behind the carnages not ESN operatives,” Powerful said.