From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) said it has uncovered those behind several killings, razing of properties in the south east as well as their sponsors.

According to a statement by spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful on Monday, it revealed that most of them are politicians and in the act to implicate his group. He also noted that the same people were responsible for the formation of Ebubeagu in Imo State.

“Those who created criminals, political thugs, cultists and unknown gunmen behind the kidnapping, snatching of people’s cars and raping of our mothers, wives and sisters wanted to implicate IPOB and ESN but they have shot themselves in the leg.” He said.