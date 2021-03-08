From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed responsibility of capturing northern bandit leader, Mohammed Isa in Benue State.

Isa’s capture came 48 hours after IPOB threatened to move into Benue forests with its vigilante, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect Igbos from the harassment of Fulani herders in the State.

Similarly, Kanu has commended the effort of his security outfit in stopping the escapade of Isa who has been said to have allegedly terrorised people in that part of the country.

Kanu in a statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary said “I want to commend men and women of the Northern Command of the Eastern Security Network for the successful capture of Mohammed Isa the notorious leader of Fulani bandits and killers in the Lower Benue.

“This individual and his gang of murderers have been terrorising peaceful farming communities in Benue and nearby states. I reiterate my warning to Miyetti Allah and their sympathisers in Aso Rock that our noble quest to rid our land of all manner of criminality, ostensibly Fulani terrorists and killers, will continue unabated until our farmlands and forests are safe and secure.” Kanu stated