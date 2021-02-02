From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the recent acknowledgment by the Southeast governors to ban open grazing in the zone, The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has volunteered its Eastern Security Network (ESN) to enforce the endorsement of the governors decision.

In a statement made public by the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu yesterday through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group claimed that the Nigeria security may not be able to enforce it, hence why they have volunteered themsevels.

Kanu has also urged the people to join him live in his Radio Biafra and other social media plaforms to hook up to his Radio Biafra and other social media handle to listen to how the enforcement would be carried out.

He added “Now that Southeast Governors Forum have stated publicly and for the records that they are in support of flushing out killer-herdsmen, cultists, kidnappers and bandits from the various forests in the region and have courageously re-affirmed that they have banned open grazing of cattle essentially by foot, it is now the duty of #ESN to enforce it, otherwise why make a law if you can’t enforce it.

“As we unveil how this law will be rigorously enforced by ESN because unbeknown to Nigerians, Police Force as presently constituted cannot enforce state laws.

“Now you know why the Sharia States of the core Arewa North formed their own little Islamic Hisbah Police, in a supposedly secular country, to enforce such Islamic Laws as the Prohibition of Sale and Consumption of Alcohol in their domain. This law has led to the illegal destruction of goods and properties worth billions of Naira and imprisonment of businessmen and women of Biafran extraction in Arewa core north. Kanu claimed.