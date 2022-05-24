From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to capture and expose the hoodlums behind the beheading of a state lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye.

IPOB, angered by the gruesome murder of the lawmaker and the army couple heading to Imo State, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokespersons, Emma Powerful, described both incidents as abominable in Igbo land.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Powerful also noted that the incident was intended to rope in IPOB and frustrate the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the actualisation of Biafra.

The group in the statement wondered why the abduction and the killing of the lawmaker occurred a day after governor Soludo visited their leader in detention when everybody including IPOB was rejoicing in the attempt made by Soludo to free its leader.

Powerful said: “Governor Chukwuma Soludo must prepare to meet these evil men humiliating and killing our people head-on.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We want to also state categorically that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB could not in any way have had anything to do with this abominable act. It is imperative to state here that enemies of Biafra freedom and traitors in our region are seriously pulling all stunts to derail the freedom of our leader and the freedom of our dear Nation Biafra.

Powerful has also accused the Fulani herdsmen who he said are disguised in Nigerian security uniforms to commit various criminal acts.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Those pointing accusing fingers at us are the same people sponsoring the disturbing insecurity in our land. Biafra land has been infiltrated by Fulani terrorists wearing Nigerian security uniforms and operating under this guise as agents of death and destruction of Biafraland.

“It simply fits into their game plan to accuse IPOB of these horrendous crimes, having failed in their initial plan to destroy the ESN created to checkmates the excesses of these Fulani marauders hiding in our forests and bushes. But one thing is certain IPOB will hunt these criminals down either directly or indirectly.

“Those causing confusion and terrorising in Nnewi LGA will hear from us soon, how could criminality and killing of lawmaker bring about the independence of Biafra which IPOB is after? These killers should vacate our land while they still have the opportunity because judgement day is fast approaching.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“IPOB is not in the business of kidnapping or car snatching and has never been and will never be and therefore we absolutely have nothing to do with the kidnap of Okechukwu Okoye.

“These kidnappers kidnapped this man on the day the Executive Governor of Anambra State Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo visited our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody and every member of IPOB was very happy because he was the only Governor in the whole of Biafraland who summoned the courage to visit our leader in Abuja since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

Similarly, IPOB has reiterated its resolve to protect Hausas in Igbo land. “We reiterate once again that Hausas has suffered much in the hands of Fulani like Biafrans and we will not allow any criminal to touch them again, they are free to do their business anywhere they like in our land and those who killed mother and children of Hausa extraction to be ready and wait for us we are coming for them.

“So, it will be an irony to accuse IPOB that welcomed the courage of Gov Chukwuma Soludo in visiting our leader when his brother governors are too afraid to do so, what is it going to benefit us killing the Governor’s lawmaker? What will be our gain in such wickedness? IPOB does not give life and we don’t take life.

“They should stop dragging IPOB into something we know nothing about because of their hatred for us and their desire to scuttle the freedom of our leader and freedom of Biafra Nation.

Also, Powerful revealed that its M-branch has uncovered a plot by the government to destabilise Anambra State and replicate a similar insecurity situation witnessed presently in Imo State.

“They are not comfortable with the genuine efforts by Soludo to secure the release of our leader. They just want to frustrate and distract him by making his state ungovernable the way they did with Hope Uzodinma in Imo State. They only want to divert his attention by trying to rope in IPOB into their evil enterprise.

“For the umpteenth time, the ongoing senseless killings going on in Anambra State are not by IPOB or ESN operatives so our people must be ready for these terrorists because Fulani terrorists masquerading as Nigeria security agents have systematically declared war against us and we must unite against them.

“They began by burning houses and properties of our people and have now fully graduated into kidnappings and beheading of our brothers and sisters in our own domain, the killings of Biafrans and gruesome beheadings of the victims will lead to unimaginable results soon.

“IPOB/ESN cannot behead our brother and dropped notes bragging that we are behind the gruesome murder. The world should take note of the similarity between the beheading of this lawmaker and the way they gruesomely murdered the two army couple last month.” Powerful stated.