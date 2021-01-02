From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has assured the Catholic Church and other Christians that its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will haunt for the abductors of the Catholic Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and ensure he regains his freedom.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement he made available to Saturday Sun in Owerri yesterday.

The Igbo group also urged the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma to take necessary steps to assist in rescuing the Archbishop.

He said “ESN is going to rescue him no matter who is behind it. The governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma must take necessary action to rescue him because he is the Chief Security Officer of his State.

“ESN is ready to stop every kidnapping and criminal activity in Biafra territory, we are warning anybody or group, sponsoring kidnapping and other criminal activities in Biafra land to leave our territory or be ready to face the wraths of ESN.”

IPOB has also blamed the Nigerian security agencies for not stopping the abduction and the delay in the rescue of the abducted priest , claiming that it showed their inability to defend the country from external invasion .

“How can you say you have a military when the only thing they know is protecting the herdsmen who rape and kill our women, they are afraid of going to Sambisa forest to attack the real enemy but ESN will halt them.” The Archbishop was kidnapped alongside his driver, Ndubuisi Roberts on Sunday night along Owerri/Port Harcourt road while returning from a mass he officiated at World Bank, also in Owerri.