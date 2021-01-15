From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to frustrate the launch of the proposed vigilance group by South East governors.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, accused the governors of plot to launch their own vigilance group to suppress the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which it launched to boost security in the zone.

IPOP claimed that the governors were plotting to counter ESN using the northern security outfit set up by Miyetti Allah.

The group also warned youths from the South East not to join the proposed security outfit by the governors alleging that the motive for setting it up was anti-Biafra.

“We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to warn South East governors, particularly Dave Umahi to jettison the proposed new security outfit they intend to launch based on the advice of the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We know that their intention is to counter the formidable Eastern Security Network protecting and defending Biafrans against terrorists and invaders responsible for the senseless attacks, raping and wanton killing of our mothers, wives and sisters in our farmlands and forests.

“We warn these governors in our region not to heed the mischievous advice and attempt by Miyetti Allah intended to compromise the security of Biafrans. Any Miyetti Allah vigilance group under any nomenclature formed by Dave Umahi and his fellow governors as well as Ohaneze will be resisted by the people of Old Eastern region. We declare without equivocation, that any other group parading as South East and South South security outfit will not be allowed to operate on Biafra soil. We therefore, advise every Biafran father and mother to caution their children against joining Umahi’s vigilance group as such an outfit is already the enemy of the people. Their agenda is sinister and anti- Biafra. Our people have already launched ESN as their own defence line as our leaders were nowhere to be found when it counted most. ESN has been launched with the mandate of securing Biafra land, and no force can disband this great movement until it’s done with its mandate.”