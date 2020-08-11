Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) presently raged by the heinous killing of a couple in Bayelsa State by suspected herdsmen, has vowed to revenge and put an end to the wanton killings especially in the zone.

In a press statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful and made available to our correspondent in Owerri, IPOB while condoling the family of the victims in Bayelsa assured that the perpetrators will regret their actions very soon.

The group has also expressed shock, why nothing has been said or done about the killings by the constituted authorities which it said, has continued unabated.

“We cannot explain why the world is still keeping quiet over the on-going genocide in Biafra land but we know that Fulani foot soldiers and their sponsors behind this evil will never go unfinished.

” IPOB cannot allow these bloodsuckers to go free with these barbaric killings. We won’t allow these vampires to replicate their atrocities in Southern kaduna in any part of Biafraland.

“Should they keep pushing us to the wall, no part of Biafra or even Nigeria will be a safe haven for them anytime we start paying them back in their own coin.

“IPOB has been monitoring and watching them closely, and we know their evil but futile plot to possibly eliminate Biafrans and deep their Quran in the Atlantic Ocean which their great grandparent charged them to do 11 days after Nigeria independence in 1960. But that evil mission can never be accomplished in our life.

“This is the time to end these senseless killings by Fulani terrorists including those disgusing as security agents. IPOB must revenge this madness. We wonder why Nigeria government and her security agencies will allow themselves to be infiltrated by Fulani terrorists since this APC administration.

“We wish to restate that this recent killing of innocent people at Azikoro community in Bayelsa state will show Fulani and their sponsors that this present generation of Biafrans is not the same with those of 1967 and 1970. These cordinated attacks and killings in our land must stop!

“May we remind Biafrans once again that everyone both man and woman must be prepared because the right time for revenge is fast approaching. What our oppressors did to our fathers and mothers between 1967 and 1970, and their continued mayhem must be resisted.

What is happening in Southern Kaduna where Fulani terrorists herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits and other groups are busy slaughtering innocent Christians without any hoot by government is an indication that Nigeria is already a failed state. But IPOB is ready to repel them from Biafra land no matter the cost.

“Fulani herdsmen attack at Azikoro town in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State will mark the end of jihadists in our Biafra land.” Power asserted.