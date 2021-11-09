From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has warned against rigging of the Anambra State election results using the supplementary election of Ihiala council area.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson,Emma Powerful said intelligence report reaching it alleged that some unscrupulous elements and groups are plotting to upturn the election results.

Although it affirmed that the group has no political affiliation or affinity with anybody but emphasised that it will not be proper if it canceled the sit-at-home on Saturday for the people to elect their preferred candidate only for it to be jeopardised by the unscrupulous elements.

He said “Our preoccupation has been the preservation, protection and projection of well-being of Biafraland nothing more. This informs why we had to call off the Sit At Home to enable our people participate in choosing who governs them.

“It will be foolhardy for us to lift the Sit-at- home order only for strangers to stampede the will of the people.

“IPOB has been compelled by exigencies to send this warning to those being used to subvert the Peoples’ Mandate.

Let the Peoples’ will prevail.

Meanwhile, the separatist group has given an ultimatum to governor of Imo State,Hope Uzodimma to release every of its members in various custodies in the State.

Powerful said the governor has up til ending of November to do that or face there wrath.

He said “We call on Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo religious leaders, civil society groups and women organisations to caution Hope Uzodimma and his co-travellers to discontinue with this evil agenda. We have had enough of their wickedness against innocent Biafrans.

“We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB should we decide to react. Hope Uzodimma and the compromised security agents have done enough to innocent members of IPOB and ordinary citizens in Imo state .

“The continued arrest and abduction of innocent people in Imo State can no longer be tolerated. It’s very disturbing that these agents of darkness now move from house to house searching for anybody who is a supporter of Biafra agitation.

“Friends, family members and associates of Hope Uzodinma must tell him to release those innocent Biafrans arrested unjustly in Imo State. We give him till the end of November 2021 to do so otherwise, he will be testing the will of the masses and our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafra.

“There is no justification arresting peaceful agitators of Biafra where as bandits and mass murderers are allowed to roam the streets freely. This hatred against the innocent must stop. Arresting and killing innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN operative.” Powerful stated.

