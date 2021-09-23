From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to lockdown the South East for one month, if the Federal Government fails to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court on October 21.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said their action had become necessary in view of reports that the Department of State Security (DSS) was plotting to keep Kanu away from court that day. It warned that the federal government cannot continue to incarcerate its leader illegally and expect peace to reign.

“Our attention has been drawn to the plot by the Nigeria government and her DSS, in Abuja, not to produce our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in court on October 21, 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case. The Federal Government has, again, perfected plans not to bring him to court on that day.

“Their wicked plan is to perpetually keep him behind bars without trial, to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans, but they are late. If the federal government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lockdown for one month. The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more.

“Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness. Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader, illegally, and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans, home and in the Diaspora.

“By keeping our leader out of circulation, his health will be in jeopardy and we won’t allow this. The Fulani-controlled Nigeria government must tell us why it will choose to disobey court orders and expect citizens to watch like conquered slaves. They are busy granting amnesty to terrorists and bandits who are killing their soldiers and citizens, but keeping peaceful agitators in perpetual detention. Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission, but Biafrans won’t succumb to their intimidation. We are different people.”

